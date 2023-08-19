StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 0.9 %

DM stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $15,814,080,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.