StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $251.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.38. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

