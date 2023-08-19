StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

