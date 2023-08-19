StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

CRAI stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a market cap of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $128.10.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

