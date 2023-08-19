StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.76. 17,601,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,644,998. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

