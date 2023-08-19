StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.