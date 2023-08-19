StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

