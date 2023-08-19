StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

