StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Check-Cap Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

