StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Cabot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cabot has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.