StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $133.93 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

