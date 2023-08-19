StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.76 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

