StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.