StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Stock Up 2.9 %

ANDE stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.78. Andersons has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $133,518.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,933.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $133,518.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,933.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,409 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,484. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 109.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 18.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 14.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

