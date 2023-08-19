StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 70.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

