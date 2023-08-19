StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.32. 535,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,345. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $384.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.91 and a 200-day moving average of $303.85. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

