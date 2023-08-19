StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.24) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.70) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

National Grid Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

NGG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 311,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.