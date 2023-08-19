StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.97. 789,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,262. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

