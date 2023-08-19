StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.23.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.34. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $382.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Lennox International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

