StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.22. 241,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,751,000 after buying an additional 475,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,978,000 after purchasing an additional 98,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,491,000 after purchasing an additional 149,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

