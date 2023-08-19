StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 329,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after acquiring an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,564,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 139,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.