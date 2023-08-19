StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. 209,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,459. DURECT has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $85.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

