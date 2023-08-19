StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.80. 1,820,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Crocs has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 and have sold 24,059 shares valued at $2,574,825. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 51.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth $1,576,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

