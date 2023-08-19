StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

CPS opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.75. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 167,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 1,774.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

