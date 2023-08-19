Sterling Anderson Sells 180,274 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $634,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $706,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

