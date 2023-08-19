Sterling Anderson Sells 180,274 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $634,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $706,000.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36.
- On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $569,225.88.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
