Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) vs. TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Critical Survey

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and TDH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.60 TDH $3.10 million 3.40 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

TDH has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Steakholder Foods and TDH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than TDH.

Summary

TDH beats Steakholder Foods on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

