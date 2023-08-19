Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. 4,125,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,676. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

