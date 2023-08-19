Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Star Equity Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $9.48 on Friday. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,050,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 25,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,228,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 39,300 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,366.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 290,017 shares of company stock valued at $326,496 and have sold 43,690 shares valued at $60,736.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.