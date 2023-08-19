Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.3 %

SWK opened at $89.74 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,223,000 after acquiring an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

