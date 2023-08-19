Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $116.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $112.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

