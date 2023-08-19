Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

