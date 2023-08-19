SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $31,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDY traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $471.37. 900,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.