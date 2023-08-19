SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.42 and last traded at $73.42. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.33.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XWEB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000.
About SPDR S&P Internet ETF
The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Internet ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.