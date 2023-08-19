SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.42 and last traded at $73.42. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.33.

SPDR S&P Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58.

Get SPDR S&P Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XWEB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

About SPDR S&P Internet ETF

The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.