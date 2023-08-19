SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

