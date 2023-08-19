SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 464,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $815.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

