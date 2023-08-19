SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 464,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,490. The company has a market capitalization of $815.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

