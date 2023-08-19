SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in SpartanNash by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

