S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $382.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.82. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

