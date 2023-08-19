South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

