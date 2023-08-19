South Dakota Investment Council Sells 800 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $430.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.82 and a 200 day moving average of $453.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $421.73 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

