South Dakota Investment Council Sells 69,046 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,046 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.25% of TimkenSteel worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

TimkenSteel stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $973.07 million, a PE ratio of -186.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

