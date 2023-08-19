South Dakota Investment Council Sells 15,800 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

