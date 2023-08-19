South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

