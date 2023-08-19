South Dakota Investment Council Invests $2.20 Million in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.06% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,113,000 after buying an additional 74,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanmina by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

