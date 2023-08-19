South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.69 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

