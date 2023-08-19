South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.41 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,080,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $235.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

