South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

Ecolab stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

