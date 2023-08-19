South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,223,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

