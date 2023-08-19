South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 33,800 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 184.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

