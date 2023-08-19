Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 30th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital



Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

